Halle Berry's Most Iconic Looks & Fashion Moments Through the Years

By Jake Thompson Nov 23, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Halle Berry's red carpet style has always met at the intersection of effortlessly chic and va-va-voom. 

While her risk-taking acting endeavors have entertained fans and audiences time and time again over the years, her undeniable sense of style has equally dazzled us all over the past few decades. 

The Oscar-winning superstar has always been a rule breaker on and off screen, so it's no wonder why the fashion maven is being honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's rocking a midriff-baring halter with leather pants in the '00s, or channeling old Hollywood glamour in a form-fitting gown fit for a queen, Berry exudes a fierceness on the red carpet that's unmatched.

A legend in her own right, Berry is no stranger to the PCAs. She previously won the Favorite Female Action Star for her role in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and was a contender for The Action Movie Star of 2019 for her part in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum.

To prepare for this year's People's Choice Awards, airing live Tuesday, Dec. 7, on E! and NBC, we're traveling back through more than four decades of fashion and reliving Berry's fiercest looks and style evolution.

From edgy ripped jeans to leg-revealing gowns, see Berry's best red carpet looks over the years.  

We can't wait to see what epic look she rocks during this year's PCAs ceremony.

Dave Caulkin/AP/Shutterstock
1986
Charles Knight/Shutterstock
1986
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Francesco Da Vinci/Getty Images
1995
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1996
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1997
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
1998
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
1999
William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
2000
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2002
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
2003
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2005
George Pimentel/WireImage
2006
Eamonn McCormack/Wireimage
2007
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2008
AP Photo / Dan Steinberg
2008
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
2009
Andrew Ross/Getty Images
2009
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2009
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
2009
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
2009
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
