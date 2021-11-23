Halle Berry's Most Iconic Looks & Fashion Moments Through the Years

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

Halle Berry's red carpet style has always met at the intersection of effortlessly chic and va-va-voom.

While her risk-taking acting endeavors have entertained fans and audiences time and time again over the years, her undeniable sense of style has equally dazzled us all over the past few decades.

The Oscar-winning superstar has always been a rule breaker on and off screen, so it's no wonder why the fashion maven is being honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's rocking a midriff-baring halter with leather pants in the '00s, or channeling old Hollywood glamour in a form-fitting gown fit for a queen, Berry exudes a fierceness on the red carpet that's unmatched.

A legend in her own right, Berry is no stranger to the PCAs. She previously won the Favorite Female Action Star for her role in X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and was a contender for The Action Movie Star of 2019 for her part in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum.