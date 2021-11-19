Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family.
The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
According to Roman, her career at this moment "is starting to … reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I've been in this business, and a baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do."
The Basketball Wives alum, who is already mom to daughters Lyric and Jazz from her previous marriage to Kenny Anderson, continued, "So what I offered [Youngblood] was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together."
"It's really more about him being able to have his legacy here because he's an only child and he does not have any children," she added. "So it's really more for him than it is for me."
When The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais asked what would happen if Youngblood, 34, "follows through" with her offer, Roman replied that she would "help raise the baby."
"I believe in co-parenting," she said. "I believe that's a very valuable part of the child's life if the parents aren't together. You need to learn how to co-parent. And then I can be there and love the child as if it was my own."
Though Roman is open to the idea of her husband having a child with another woman, she said that Youngblood—who she married in 2018—is not.
As she explained to hosts Beauvais and Adrienne Bailon, "He said, 'I don't want that. I fell in love with you, you're the woman that I'm going to spend the rest of my life with, and if God put me here and I'm not supposed to have children, then that's what it is.'"
In a 10-minute video shared on her YouTube channel on Friday, Nov. 19, Roman provided more insight into her offer to Youngblood, explaining that the couple had been struggling with fertility issues.
"We tried to have a child together. We ultimately ended up having three miscarriages," the former The Real World: Los Angeles star shared. "My body wasn't producing a lot of eggs, and that's why we were having miscarriages because even though I had eggs, they weren't healthy eggs."
Roman said she and Youngblood went on to seek help from an IVF specialist, who extracted six eggs from her to freeze, but "those six eggs may not be healthy."
"Now, I am 51 years old. Do I want to have a child with my husband? Absolutely," she said, before noting that even if they chose to use a gestational carrier, "there's a very strong possibility, and I'm very thankful my physician was honest about this, that we could end up with a special needs child."
"To me, that is not what I want my husband, who has no children, to have to deal with," Roman continued. "I'm up in age. I just felt like I didn't want to leave my husband—as his only child with me—a special needs child. You guys may not understand that and sorry if you don't."
In her video, Roman also clarified what she meant on The Real when she said that she and Youngblood would "take a break" if he sought to have a baby with another woman.
"When I said ‘take a break,' the thought process in my mind was take a break emotionally to be able to invest the time mentally that it takes to find a surrogate," she said, noting that the process would at least "take a year" for Youngblood. "I was not saying go find a girlfriend, stick it in and get her pregnant and have a baby."
"It's not like I want my husband to go spend time with someone else," Roman added. "I want my husband to have healthy children. I want him to be able to have children that can carry on his family name."