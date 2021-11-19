Lady Gaga Gushes Over "Wildly Intelligent House of Gucci Co-Star Adam Driver

Watch : Lady Gaga Feels Empowered Living Out Her Childhood Dream

Lady Gaga is giving Adam Driver a healthy round of "Applause" for his work in the upcoming film House of Gucci.

At the Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, the actress had nothing but good things to say about her co-star, telling E! News in an exclusive interview that the Ridley Scott movie features an "incredible cast."

"I love working with Adam Driver," she shared. "Every day he made me laugh. He made me cry. He was wildly intelligent."

Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Adam's character, Maurizio Gucci, who was murdered in 1995 by a hitman Patrizia hired.

Though Gaga plays a convicted felon, she said that the Talented Mr. Ripley director allowed her to embrace the feminist aspects of the crime. "I was really proud to play this role because I think that playing a role that showcases a woman in survival mode is powerful," she explained.