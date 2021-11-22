Halle Berry's Most Inspirational Quotes on Life, Family & Her Impressive Career

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

She's a superhero on and off screen!

Halle Berry made history as the first woman of color to win Best Actress at the Oscars in 2002. And this year, the X-Men superstar is being honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards for her groundbreaking and long-running career.

Year after year, the Swordfish actress and mother of two brought iconic characters to the screen, imparting empathy and dimension to her powerhouse performances. But her real-life journey from balancing work and motherhood to staying true to herself in a tough-as-nails industry has equally captivated fans of the woman behind the Catwoman mask.

Scroll through the photo gallery below for inspiring life lessons and motivational quotes spoken by the 2021 People's Icon herself, from her thoughts on her style evolution and career to love, family, parenting and beyond, Berry has proved herself to be wise beyond her years.