See Batwoman Star Nicole Kang's Transformation Into Poison Ivy

She makes bad look so good.
On Friday, Nov. 19, the CW released the first photo of Batwoman star Nicole Kang's transformation into infamous DC villain Poison Ivy. Kang's take on the iconic bad gal kicked off in the Nov. 17 episode, in which her character, Dr. Mary Hamilton, was infected by a troublemaking thorn from one of Pamela Isley's—a.k.a the OG Poison Ivy—vines.
And, like Pamela before her, Mary has gone full Poison Ivy thanks to a new red hairdo, a fierce green costume and an all-consuming love of Mother Nature. The Bat Team sidekick turned nemesis is "transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy," according to the network.
Furthermore, the CW promised that Mary, through her new Poison Ivy alter, is ready to "stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires."
Kang is as excited as we are about the development and couldn't help but gush about her new villainous persona.
"I really don't have words to describe what this image says and this role has given me," Kang wrote on Instagram. "To be in line to play Poison Ivy behind THE Uma Thurman has been intimidating to say the least but freeing to say today."
Kang, is of course, referring to Thurman's portrayal of Poison Ivy in the 1997 film Batman & Robin. Thurman played the infamous botanist opposite George Clooney's Batman, Chris O'Donnell's Robin and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze.
For Kang, this role means more than just a unique acting challenge: She hopes her casting allows for more opportunities for herself and "Korean girls like me."
Kang's Batwoman co-stars are also on board with her evil look, with Shivani Ghai, who plays Safiyah Sohail on the CW hit, even noting, "Wow!!! LOVE IT!" Nick Creegan, who plays Marquis Jet, also commented, "My mind is blown."
For a closer look at Kang's transformation, take a look at the new image above.
Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.