Exclusive

See Why This Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Contestant's Singing "Scares" Jessalynn Siwa

After a "rough" audition, Jessalynn Siwa has to decide which Siwas Dance Pop Revolution contestant will be out of the competition. Will it be 10-year-old Tatum, or 12-year-old Bella? Watch!

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 24, 2021 3:00 AM
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsJojo SiwaNBCUSiwas Dance Pop Revolution
Watch: Jess Makes a Tough Decision on Which Dancer Will Go Home

It's time to cut a contestant. 

During a sneak peek at tonight's Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing Tuesday, Nov. 23, Jessalynn Siwa has to decide which tween girl will be going home. A "phenomenal" team performance makes it even tougher to eliminate a rising star. 

Quickly, it comes down to Tatum, 10, or Bella, 12. 

"Tatum, I think you're so talented," Jessalynn explains. "I think your mom and I believe in you more than you believe in yourself. You're a good singer, you're a great dancer. I feel like you don't know it yet." 

Where Tatum's issue is confidence, Jessalynn applauds Bella's great work ethic—but also points out her weaker vocals. 

"Bella, you're a dream to work with," Jessalynn starts. "I think you're a phenomenal dancer [but] your singing scares me. Your audition Wednesday night was rough." 

As Jessalynn's daughter JoJo Siwa looks on, Jessalynn opens up about the difficult decision ahead. 

"I have two phenomenal kids with two tiny weaknesses, and I have to send one of them home based on that," Jessalynn notes. "This is getting so competitive and everything's so close that the little things matter." 

To Bella, Jessalynn says, "I don't know what happened today." 

E!

But no matter what, Jessalynn assures Bella and Tatum: "I think you're both going to be stars." 

Who will Jessalynn choose to continue in the competition? 

Watch the tense clip above!

