Why Cardi B Is Grateful She & Offset Stayed Together Despite Relationship "Challenges"

Watch : Cardi B Talks Hosting 2021 American Music Awards

Better than ever.

The one and only Cardi B is set to host the 2021 American Music Awards this Sunday, Nov. 21, but before the "Pressed" rapper takes the stage, E! News' Daily Pop got the scoop on what she has planned and much more.

"I feel like you can just expect, if you ever liked watching my old videos or you ever liked me going live," Cardi B dished today during the exclusive conversation with Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "That's what I'm giving. I'm giving me."

The host, who's also up for three AMAs—favorite female hip-hop artist, and favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song for "Up"—went on to reveal that she's most excited to see Silk Sonic, BTS, Megan The Stallion and Chlöe perform.

Come December, Cardi B could be back on another awards stage since she's nominated for two People's Choice Awards.

"It feels good, you know," she said, reacting to the news. "A compliment or people showing love, it goes a long way. Sometimes being famous, the negative things can cloud you up. But when you win the awards, when fans are going hard, voting for you and cheering for you, it's like wow, you know what, that doesn't matter; all the negative things don't matter."