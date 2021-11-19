New Documentary Reveals Never–Before–Heard Details of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Divorce

Watch : Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp Accused Her of Affairs

Discovery+ announced on Nov. 19 an upcoming documentary on the 2017 divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which is still playing out in the court of public opinion.

Johnny vs. Amber will take viewers inside the dissolution of the short-lived relationship, which lasted from 2015 to 2017. The story began when in 2016 Heard filed for divorce from Depp. From Heard securing a restraining order against Depp, through leaked evidence of alleged domestic violence, the situation escalated, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even sued The Sun for portraying him as a 'wife-beater.'

Discovery said in a statement that Johnny vs Amber will evaluates what initiated the end of the marriage and "how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade."

The doc will dive into the deeply troubled marriage from each fractured side. As stated in a release from the streamer, the project, which is divided into two films, tells the story from two perspectives.