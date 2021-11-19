@BarbieStyle Shares Her Fashionable & Fun Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Barbie because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she's paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No idea what to get your BFFs this year? Fashion icon @BarbieStyle has you covered.

The social media influencer, with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram, is an expert in all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle. No one can put together a glam everyday look like she can! So naturally, we just had to turn to her for some gift giving advice and holiday gifting inspo.

"Whether you buy or DIY, start your process early!" Barbie told E!. "Thoughtful gifts take a while to curate, and having it accomplished early will have you feeling golden this holiday season."

From practical beauty gifts and a pair of fashionably fun roller skates, to must-have gifts under $50, Barbie's holiday gift guide is filled with items you can give your friends this year. Check those out below.