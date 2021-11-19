Sam Asghari Excitedly Reveals He & Britney Spears Are "Getting Ready for a Wedding"

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears appear to be living their best lives.

The fitness trainer and actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Nov. 18, and he was over the moon as he gushed about his engagement to Britney and her newfound freedom since a judge announced the termination of her conservatorship on Nov. 12.

"It's just so real to live my life and live our life like this," Sam exclusively told E! News on the star-studded red carpet.

Britney wasn't at the event, but Sam revealed they had plans for a dinner date later that night. Attending the film premiere, for him, was less about making an appearance and more tied to his "passion" for cinema.

Plus, Sam and Britney are "not quite ready to make an appearance outside together," he noted.

That will eventually change, though!

"We will," Sam continued, looking to the future. "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby!"