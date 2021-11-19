People's Choice Awards

Exclusive

Sam Asghari Excitedly Reveals He & Britney Spears Are "Getting Ready for a Wedding"

By Allison Crist Nov 19, 2021 6:53 PM
Britney SpearsWeddingsEngagementsExclusivesCouplesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears appear to be living their best lives. 

The fitness trainer and actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Nov. 18, and he was over the moon as he gushed about his engagement to Britney and her newfound freedom since a judge announced the termination of her conservatorship on Nov. 12.

"It's just so real to live my life and live our life like this," Sam exclusively told E! News on the star-studded red carpet

Britney wasn't at the event, but Sam revealed they had plans for a dinner date later that night. Attending the film premiere, for him, was less about making an appearance and more tied to his "passion" for cinema.

Plus, Sam and Britney are "not quite ready to make an appearance outside together," he noted.

That will eventually change, though!

"We will," Sam continued, looking to the future. "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby!"

The happy couple got engaged in September after Sam popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes.

Instagram

"Sooner or later, we're going to get married," Sam told E! producer Herbert Eaford, whose Gucci 'fit was so impressive he apparently scored an invitation to the wedding. "You'll be invited if you dress like this, man! Any day. You'd be my best man."

We're not sure how Britney would feel about that, but we're totally here for it!

In the meantime, as a source told E! News earlier this week, she's just enjoying life's simple pleasures.

"She really wants to marry Sam," the source shared. "She wants a fresh start and that's what she's gotten. She's going to enjoy the moment and spend time with Sam for now."

The couple hasn't revealed any major wedding details yet, but planning does seem to be underway. On Nov. 9, Britney posted a photo of herself in a light-pink gown, and while she clarified it was not her wedding dress, she did reveal that Donatella Versace was working on the garment "as we speak."

photos
This engagement comes five years after Sam and Britney first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. 

Hear more from Sam Asghari in the above Daily Pop interview!

