Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Slams "False" Rumors About the Investigation Into Daughter's Death

Following the untimely death of her daughter, Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna has a message for the public: "There is so much more to her story [than] what you are reading."
On Friday, Nov. 19, Deanna took to Instagram with a statement aiming to clear up rumors over the circumstances of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah's passing. "The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false! We were not told that and never said that to anyone!" she wrote. "The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won't know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it. None of us can go jumping to conclusions. Having questions & concerns is one thing but harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in is wrong on every level regardless of their history."
Instead, Deanna urged, "If you have information that you feel the police should know about this then tell them and let them do their job."
Amid the tragic loss of her firstborn, Chris' stepdaughter, Deanna reminded readers, "The people who loved her are in pain and we are mourning they are not talking to the press, they are not spreading rumors and they sure as hell are not making this about themselves. So everyone please just stop! Let the investigating officers do their jobs and please remember snippets of someone's life does not define who they really are as a person."
As she concluded her message, Deanna was candid about having to mourn her daughter while being faced with public commentary. "I loved my daughter so much & I am experiencing the deepest emotional pain I have ever felt! Please stop making it worse for those of us who love her by spreading rumors & saying disgusting things about our family," she asked. "We are real people! Just because my husband has a public job does not mean this is OK to do. To the beautiful humans who are sending us their prayers, love, and kindness during this time, we thank you. We are not able to reach out to you all individually as I'm sure you understand but please know we are thankful for people like you."
Hannah was found dead at her home in Tennessee on Nov. 12, Chris' rep confirmed to E! News. According to a statement from District Attorney General Jared Effler issued on Nov. 15, a death investigation was opened on Nov. 12. "Any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible," Effler's statement read. "Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price."
Chris, who rose to fame on American Idol before forming the band Daughtry, said in part of a statement, "Hannah, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."