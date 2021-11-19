Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Slams "False" Rumors About the Investigation Into Daughter's Death

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Chris Daughtry's Daughter Found Dead At 25

Following the untimely death of her daughter, Chris Daughtry's wife Deanna has a message for the public: "There is so much more to her story [than] what you are reading."

On Friday, Nov. 19, Deanna took to Instagram with a statement aiming to clear up rumors over the circumstances of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah's passing. "The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false! We were not told that and never said that to anyone!" she wrote. "The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won't know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions and went running to the press with it. None of us can go jumping to conclusions. Having questions & concerns is one thing but harassing someone and calling them a murderer before all the facts are in is wrong on every level regardless of their history."

Instead, Deanna urged, "If you have information that you feel the police should know about this then tell them and let them do their job."