Kate Hudson and Ex Matt Bellamy Reunite at Stella McCartney's Star-Studded Party

There's nothing like friendly exes being able to come together.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Stella McCartney brought the star power as she hosted the Beatles "Get Back" capsule launch party at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

According to an eyewitness, Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, arrived to the party holding hands as Goldie Hawn followed close behind. Once inside, the group spotted Kate's ex and Muse front man Matt Bellamy hanging out with his wife Elle Evans.

Before you brace yourself for any drama, an eyewitness stated that there was no bad blood between the groups.

"Kate said hi to Dakota Johnson, then ran over to Matt and Elle," an eyewitness said. "They had a very friendly, loving embrace the three of them. Goldie even joined in on the group hug."

In fact, Matt and Kate posed for a photo with Stella before enjoying a night of music and fashion.