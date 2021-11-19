Halle Berry to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Is there anyone more iconic than Halle Berry?
The Academy Award-winning actress, director and producer will receive the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, E! announced on Friday, Nov. 19. Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the ceremony.
Berry, a PCA-award winner and seven-time nominee, will be honored for her legendary contributions in TV and film, including her directorial debut in the highly-anticipated film Bruised, when the 2021 PCAs telecast take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement today. "In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with The People's Icon of 2021."
Berry's big PCAs honor comes ahead of her directorial debut in upcoming new film Bruised, which will be in select theaters on Nov. 17 and arrives on Netflix on Nov. 24.
Cardi B and Berry teamed up to executive produce the film's soundtrack, which features six original songs by award-winning and multi-platinum female artists, including a song by the "WAP" rapper herself.
Berry broke onto the scene in the early '90s and has made history on multiple accounts ever since.
Her electrifying performance as complicated Leticia Musgrove in Monster's Ball earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first Black woman to receive that honor. She also was seeing double in her Golden Globe Best Actress nomination for her dual-performance in Frankie and Alice.
Berry also earned an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award for her extraordinary performance in HBO's TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which she also produced.
From her iconic film roles (X-Men, Swordfish, Die Another Day, Catwoman) to her signature haircut in the early '00s, history-making fashion moments, her charity work and philanthropy supporting victims of domestic violence as well as a Diabetes Awareness campaign and her commitment to health and wellness, Berry continuously proves why she's been a powerhouse superstar for the past 30 years.
Berry recently filmed Netflix's The Mothership, which she stars in and executive produced, and will be seen in Roland Emmerich-helmed sci-fi epic Moonfall, which is due in theaters February 2022.
But Berry isn't just a hardworking multi-performer, she's a loving mother to adorable children Nahla and Maceo.
Don't miss Halle receiving the People's Icon Award when the 2021 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.
The People's Choice Awards and Live From E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.