Lady Gaga Stuns in Sequins—and a Beautiful Bob—at House of Gucci Premiere

Watch : Lady Gaga & Salma Hayek SLAY at "House of Gucci" Premiere

When it comes to her style for the House of Gucci premieres, Lady Gaga continues to slay the fashion game.

Mother Monster wore a dazzling Valentino Haute Couture dress to the Los Angeles screening of her new film on Nov. 18. The gorgeous gown was completely embroidered with iridescent silver sequins and featured a train that elegantly trailed behind the superstar as she made her way down the red carpet. To add to the sparkle, Lady Gaga wore a beautiful diamond chocker and chandelier earrings. The actress and singer also switched her hair for the evening, trading in her long, flowing tresses for a chic blonde bob.

Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, wasn't the only star from the movie to attend. Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and director Ridley Scott were there, as well.

House of Gucci hits theaters Nov. 24. And as Lady Gaga has been promoting the film, she's been rocking some of the biggest names in fashion, including Versace and Gucci to name a few. Which house will she represent next?