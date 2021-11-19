How the King Richard Cast Matches Up Against the Real Players In Venus & Serena Williams' Life

What sort of fairy tale are we being served with King Richard?
Well, for starters, one that's firmly rooted in reality.
No one needed to apply much of a rosy-hued cinematic glow to Venus and Serena Williams' origin story, which details their rise to the top of the tennis world, a journey that began before they were born.
When their father Richard Williams saw a tennis player get a big prize check and decided that was the path his future children with Oracene Price should follow.
We know that sounds like something Steven Spielberg made up, but it's a real anecdote included in King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith as the gruff and oft-misunderstood Williams family patriarch.
In one scene, for instance, Richard doesn't like where his meeting with a sports agent regarding young Venus' future is going, so he signals his displeasure by farting.
"If it didn't happen for real, you would think it was fake," Smith told USA Today. "You wouldn't believe that somebody would actually do that. They would be cracking up because he would do that if he wasn't hearing what he wanted to hear in the meeting."
Serena also told E! News in a recent interview that she was excited for audiences to see "just how amazing my father was. And the kind of person he really was and I think that really shows through the story."
A story that multiple actors in the film would never have believed was real if they hadn't ended up making this film and interacting with actual Williams family members.
Asked what the most unbelievable-but-true plot point was for her, Aunjanue Ellis, who plays the Williams sisters' mother, Oracene, told Collider, "They had daughters with the intention of making them tennis stars. And that sounds crazy, but that's what happened."
Check out the cast that brought this story you only thought you knew to life:
King Richard opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max Friday, Nov. 19.