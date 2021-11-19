Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Mickey Guyton is sharing a heart-rending plea for prayers.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 37-year-old country music star shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU. The reasons for the hospitalization are unknown. E! News has reached out to Mickey's rep for comment.
"I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU," Mickey tweeted. "The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray." After learning of the news, many fans sent well-wishes and messages of support to the Grammy-nominated artist on social media. "Sending all the positive thoughts to you and your family," one fan wrote. Another user tweeted, "Our hearts are here for you."
The "Black Like Me" singer and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed Grayson in February. The child's arrival came about six months after Mickey announced her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post back in August 2020.
"I'm so excited to have announce I'm having a baby!" she wrote alongside a sonogram photo. "My life completely changed in instant. Literally nothing else matters. I'm so excited and terrified at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby's mom."
Since welcoming Grayson, Mickey has shared several adorable photos of her son to Instagram with the most recent featuring Grayson posing in his Halloween costume.
Mickey also gushed about her new role as a mom in an interview with People earlier this year.
"Being a mom is probably one of the greatest things I will ever experience," she told the outlet in March."Literally he is all I think about. And he's my reason. I'm doing all of this for him. I just want to make him proud."