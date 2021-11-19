Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Watch : Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton is sharing a heart-rending plea for prayers.



On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 37-year-old country music star shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU. The reasons for the hospitalization are unknown. E! News has reached out to Mickey's rep for comment.



"I normally don't do this, but my son is being sent to the ICU," Mickey tweeted. "The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please, please pray." After learning of the news, many fans sent well-wishes and messages of support to the Grammy-nominated artist on social media. "Sending all the positive thoughts to you and your family," one fan wrote. Another user tweeted, "Our hearts are here for you."

The "Black Like Me" singer and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed Grayson in February. The child's arrival came about six months after Mickey announced her pregnancy in a touching Instagram post back in August 2020.