Angelina Jolie Attends Documentary Premiere With Kids Shiloh and Pax

Angelina Jolie seems to never need a babysitter. The star took two of her kids to a documentary premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Nov 19, 2021
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie really is a super mom.

On Nov. 18, the Eternals star stepped out on the red carpet in Los Angeles the premiere of the new documentary, Paper & Glue, directed by French artist, JR.

At the Museum of Tolerance, the Oscar winner was joined by two familiar faces: daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17. The trio was dressed more casually for the weekday event as compared to recent black tie premieres the family has attended for Eternals.

Angelina sported a simple, yet sleek ribbed black turtleneck and skirt, while Pax donned a plaid shirt and jeans. Fit for a teenager, Shiloh's outfit included ripped jeans and a black hoodie.

While Jolie and her kids have become a recurring red carpet sight as of late, JR—who only goes by those initials—is a less familiar face. Angelina's friendship with the artist has been put on display in recent months after JR photographed her during a recent trip to France in August.

The Jolie-Pitt Kids Join Mom Angelina Jolie On the Red Carpet For Eternals Premieres
He is best known as a street artist who prints large-scale photos and posts them onto public buildings in Europe. His last project with French New Wave pioneer Agnès Varda, Faces Places, was a hit in independent theaters and even went on to be nominated for the 2017 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Meanwhile, Jolie and her children have been a hit on the red carpet in recent months, including at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, which five of her six kids attended.  There, daughter Zahara seemed to wear the Elie Saab Haute Couture gown that her mom went to the 2014 Oscars in, while Shiloh's dress resembled a Gabriela Hearst outfit that Angelina wore back in July.

 

