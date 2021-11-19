"Hurt" Mayim Bialik Sets the Record Straight on "Anti-Vaxxer" Accusations

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

Mayim Bialik wants to straighten a few things out—starting with accusations of her being an "anti-vaxxer."



The slated primetime Jeopardy! host addressed the matter during the latest episode of The New York Post podcast, Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man.



Referring to an article published in October, the 45-year-old actress said, "After The New York Times did a piece on me which I found really kind of like, neutral…[I] can't tell you the number of people who were like, ‘She's an anti-vaxxer.'"

The New York Times article touched on the controversy stemming from past comments made in Mayim's 2012 parenting guide, Beyond the Sling. In the book, the star—who is mom to teenage sons Frederick and Miles with ex Michael Stone—wrote, "We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children." The story also includes Mayim's clarification that despite the past comments, she and her children would get vaccinated against coronavirus.

"And it's like, ‘Did you not read the article?,'" she continued. "That upsets me just as a human. It doesn't upset me as a celebrity so much because, like, I'm grateful to my publicist for reminding me not to read comments."