Adele’s 30 Album Decoded: All Her Powerful Lyrics on Divorce, Love and Moving On

Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

Hello, the moment has come: Adele's 30 is officially here.

Almost six years—to the day—after she dropped her megabit, 25, Adele's highly anticipated new album has officially arrived on our Spotify queues—and as you may have expected, you should have a box of tissues nearby.

Featuring 12 songs, as well as two bonus tracks and a rendition of "Easy on Me" with Chris Stapleton, there's plenty of music for fans to sink their teeth into during this weekend, during the upcoming holidays, on the radio and for years to come. While it's her first album since her marriage to and subsequent split from ex Simon Konecki, don't call it a divorce album.

"I think I'm divorcing myself on it," she told Oprah Winfrey during her CBS One Night Only special. In fact, half of the song titles include the words "I," "Me" or "My."

The album is also sweetly dedicated to her 9-year-old son, Angelo, but don't be mistaken: "The whole album's not about him," she told Oprah. "It's about me."

"I just wanted him to hear me talking madly, deeply about who I am and how I feel," Adele further explained during her special. "I don't know if I'd ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life, so therefore, he can go and listen to it."