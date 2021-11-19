See How Lala Kent Changed Her "Rand" Tattoo After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent has some bRand new ink.
Almost a month after a source confirmed to E! News that the Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, broke up three years after their engagement, Lala is showing off a new tattoo—which just so happens to change the meaning of her previous one.
Captioning her Nov. 18 Instagram post, "New tattoo, who dis?," Lala displayed her new body art. The tattoo that once read "Rand" had been updated to state "bRand new" instead.
The change in the design echoes what a source previously told E! News about the former couple's split. "Lala is done," the insider shared in mid-October. "They've been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic." The source also said Lala is focusing on 8-month-old daughter Ocean, who she welcomed back in mid-March.
Lala and Randall first went public with their romance in early 2018 following his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers.
He then proposed to the Bravolebrity that September. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams," Lala wrote on Instagram after the proposal. "I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."
While a source close to Lala told E! News in October that Randall has been "trying to win her back over," the insider noted Lala's main priority is to maintain a co-parenting relationship with the film producer.
"She isn't going to take Ocean away from her dad," the second source shared. "Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point."
