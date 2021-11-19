Tori Spelling Says She's "Finally Addressing" Her Expired Breast Implants

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

Tori Spelling is "addressing" her "expired and recalled" breast implants.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a photo of herself at a plastic surgeon's office on Thursday, Nov. 17. "After needing to for many years I'm finally addressing my expired and recalled implants," she wrote alongside a picture of foam breasts sitting in a jar. "Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery great consult! I adore you already…"

Tori previously shared her implants had "expired" during an October episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer. When asked if she wanted new implants, the actress said she did. "See, no one told me when I got mine done that, in 10 years, you would have to get them redone," she told the host.

Tori isn't the first celebrity to share her experience with implants.

This year, Mena Suvari, and The Bachelor's Clare Crawley opened up about having their implants removed. Last year, Ashley Tisdale and Chrissy Teigen also shared their decision to have the removal surgery.