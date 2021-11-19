People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Nearly 2 Years

These parents are off duty! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost returned to the red carpet for their first in-person Hollywood event since getting married and welcoming their son, Cosmo.

Watch: Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Mom and dad's night out! 

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made a rare red carpet appearance together at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Nov. 18. Scarlett and Colin walked the red carpet arm-in-arm for the glitzy event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It's their first major red carpet event in nearly two years, after the couple attended the 2020 Oscars before the coronavirus pandemic. They've since made a virtual appearance at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, during which Colin slimed the Avengers actress. 

For their latest outing, they came dressed to the nines. She wore a white suit with a sexy bustier top and backless design, while her husband of one year donned a classic black suit. 

Another major milestone for the stars? It's their first big in-person event together since getting married last year and welcoming son Cosmo over the summer. "Ok ok we had a baby," Colin shared on social media in August. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." He added, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated." 

He's since admitted that his mom isn't the biggest fan of their baby boy's name. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing," the Saturday Night Live star told Seth Meyers last month

"She would call us after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo,'" he went on. "And she'd be like, 'And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She was like 'OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I,' so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'"

Colin said she eventually changed her mind after discovering more people with family members named Cosmo. 

It appears the couple left their 3-month-old baby at home while they enjoyed a date night on their own. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It's only slightly possible that Cosmo is in the care of Colin's friend and co-star Michael Che, who called him a "cute kid" on The Tonight Show.

"I don't like babysitting," the comedian said. "I'm actually a great babysitter if you guys are interested. I've been babysitting my whole life. I have nieces and nephews that are like three years younger than me. I've been babysitting them since they were babies. Since I was a baby, actually."

