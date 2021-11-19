Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Nearly 2 Years

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Mom and dad's night out!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made a rare red carpet appearance together at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Nov. 18. Scarlett and Colin walked the red carpet arm-in-arm for the glitzy event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It's their first major red carpet event in nearly two years, after the couple attended the 2020 Oscars before the coronavirus pandemic. They've since made a virtual appearance at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, during which Colin slimed the Avengers actress.

For their latest outing, they came dressed to the nines. She wore a white suit with a sexy bustier top and backless design, while her husband of one year donned a classic black suit.

Another major milestone for the stars? It's their first big in-person event together since getting married last year and welcoming son Cosmo over the summer. "Ok ok we had a baby," Colin shared on social media in August. "His name is Cosmo. We love him very much." He added, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated."