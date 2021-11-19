Latin Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Prince Royce's 2020: From COVID-19 to Latin Grammy Nominations

Latin music's biggest night is back!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards returned under one roof after last year's ceremony was held at multiple locations due to the pandemic.

Hosts Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez and Ana Brenda Contreras were on-hand at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate a year's worth of incredible music amongst hitmakers like Bad Bunny, Paula Arenas and Pablo Alborán.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, which will also feature Christina Aguilera returning to the Latin Grammy stage after more than two decades, singer Camilo led the nominations with a total of 10 nods, including twice in each of the record of the year and song of the year categories.

Meanwhile, Juan Luis Guerra was hot on his heels with six nominations—the most he's ever received in a single year.

So who won big at this year's award show? See below for the list of winners.