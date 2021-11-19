Christina Aguilera Rocks Fiery Look During Epic Return to the 2021 Latin Grammys Stage

Watch : Why Christina Aguilera Has a "Hard Time" Looking at Early Pics

Do you know "What a Girl Wants" to see? Christina Aguilera hit the stage.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the pop star did just that as she made a triumphant return to the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards with an electrifying performance of her new female anthem, "Pa Mis Muchachas," which features nominees Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, as well as Becky G.

She also stunned the crowd with her brand new ballad, "Somos Nada," about not losing faith in love even when the pain is suffocating.

The music superstars took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and most definitely stole the show with their lively set-up, statement-making fashion and incredible vocals.

In true X-Tina fashion, the Latin Grammy winner didn't miss a beat in the style department. She first walked the red carpet in a black latex ensemble before changing into a flowing, semi-sheer ballgown for "Somos Nada." Showing off her bright red hair, Christina then rocked a lacy black bodysuit for the dominatrix-inspired concert with Nicki, Nathy and Becky.