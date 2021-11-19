Watch Meghan Markle Joke About Her "Boo" While Pulling Pranks With Ellen DeGeneres

While Meghan Markle may be known as the Duchess of Sussex, she was quite the jester during her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The 40-year-old royal showed off her funny side during a hidden camera prank with host Ellen DeGeneres on the Nov. 18 episode of the daytime talk show. For the comedic bit, Meghan wore a secret earpiece as she was fed bizarre directions and lines by Ellen, 63, while interacting with people on the Warner Bros. lot.
Like with many of Ellen's previous star-studded stunts, hijinks ensued—including a hilarious encounter with a hot sauce vendor.
As Meghan approached a table with a display of the spicy condiments, Ellen directed the former Suits actress to bounce up and down in excitement. Then, with the comedian instructing her what to say, Meghan proceeded to tell the salesman, "Let mommy taste some."
"My boo loves hot sauce," she quipped, per Ellen's command, before eating a chip like a chipmunk. "Mommy wants some heat."
After trying out the hottest sauce the vendor had, Meghan was told to pull out a baby bottle from a purse that Ellen had previously given her and take a swig from it.
Meghan said, as she obliged Ellen and drank from the bottle, "Mommy needs some milk!"
Elsewhere in the segment, Meghan was instructed to rave to a crystal vendor about her "healing powers." After touching all the crystal samples, she joked to the salesperson, "Can you feel my powers?" The Archewell founder then held a rock against her forehead and began chanting, prompting some awkward looks.
Her appearance on Ellen, which also included a sit-down conversation about what Halloween costumes her 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lilibet wore for the spooky holiday, was her first daytime talk show interview since marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
For Meghan, being able to take part in one of Ellen's signature pranks was a huge reason why she signed up for the show. As she told the host during their interview, "Oh, I love them!"
Watch her entire segment in the video above!