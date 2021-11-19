People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Went "Full Radio Contest Winner" While Fangirling Over Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence did not keep her cool while working with Ariana Grande on Don't Look Up. She revealed she just "walked into her hotel room" and basically wouldn't leave her alone.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 19, 2021 1:14 AMTags
MoviesJennifer LawrenceAriana GrandeCelebrities
Watch: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Jennifer Lawrence is an Arianator!

Apparently, the pregnant Oscar winner isn't too cool for her co-stars: She was totally starstruck by Ariana Grande while working on the upcoming movie Don't Look Up

Jennifer, 31, admitted she's basically Ari's biggest fan. "She can't make bad music," she shared during a Q&A for BAFTA voters on Nov. 17, according to Variety.

The Joy actress went on, "I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down."

It seems Jen is well aware that her behavior toward the "thank u, next" artist, 28, wasn't particularly chill. "I've just been thinking about it a lot lately," Jennifer recalled. "There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?'"

photos
Jennifer Lawrence's Pregnancy Style

Director Adam McKay even weighed in, saying, "She didn't like you."

No mention of how J.Law fared working with Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, but it sounds like she was able to keep her cool with everyone except for a certain Dangerous Woman

Netflix

It appears that Ari knows that feeling, too. Her pal on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, recently unearthed some adorable tweets from 2013, when Kelly discovered a video of 19-year-old Ariana singing. Ari wrote back at the time, "omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily." Flash forward to 2021 and they're both turning their chairs around for the same artists on the NBC singing competition.  

Don't Look Up hits theaters on Dec. 10 and Netflix on Dec. 17.

See more celebrities fanning out over their idols below.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX
Jennifer Lawrence & Ariana Grande

J.Law revealed she couldn't contain herself while working with Ari on Don't Look Up. "I went full radio contest winner. I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down," Jennifer said during a Q&A in November 2021. "I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, ‘Do you live here?'"

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Jim Carrey

The Sam & Cat alum was shaking side to side after meeting the Dumb & Dumber actor, posting a video on Instagram of her visibly crying after he introduced himself to her. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ansel Elgort & Taylor Swift

Nice to meet you, where you been? After winning a Teen Choice Award in 2014, the Fault in Our Stars actor posted this photo on Instagram to display his Swiftie-ness. "Yes that's Taylor Swift giving me the surfboard. Wtf is life..." he captioned the pic.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon & Goldie Hawn

Tearing up at the Snatched star's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the Big Little Lies actress said, "The first time I fell in love with a movie star, it was Goldie Hawn." She even added that her fandom dates back many years, saying that her very first email address was "overboard@aol.com."

Instagram
Adele & Beyoncé

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, the "Hello" singer famously dedicated her Album of the Year win to fellow nominee Queen Bey, saying "I can't possibly accept this award. My artist of my life is Beyoncé."

Twitter/molly_jank
Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks

The "Sign of the Times" singer couldn't stop his crying after bringing the Fleetwood Mac legend, his idol, onstage at his L.A. show, fighting back tears while performing a duet of "Landslide." "I'm pretty sure that this was going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life," he told the crowd. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson & Madonna

The American Horror Story actress certainly expressed herself when her jaw literally dropped after spotting the Material Girl on the Met Gala red carpet.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke & Matt LeBlanc

How you doin'? The Mother of Dragons went full-on Friends fanatic when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show with the IRL Joey Tribbiani. "Downright GIDDY right now!! Bucket list accomplishment already underway with this gem," she captioned this pic on Instagram.

Snapchat
Zendaya & Rihanna

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star lost all chill after RiRi praised her Met Gala look on Instagram. The actress took to Snapchat to bask in the "Love on the Brain" singer's kind words, saying "I never thought a post could mean so much to me in all my life."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Taylor Swift & Madonna

Tay-Tay couldn't shake off her "Material Girl" fandom after performing with the pop icon, tweeting this photo and writing "I might be okay but I'm NOT FINE AT ALL. #MyFangirlLife." 

Instagram
Oprah Winfrey & Mick Jagger

The former talk show host couldn't hide her excitement after bumping into the Rolling Stones frontman in 2013, captioning this picture on Instagram,"My first time meeting Mick Jagger! And yes he dances like MICK JAGGER?" 

Twitter
Liam Payne & Jay Z

Back in 2012, nobody could drag the 1D heartthrob down after he met the legendary rapper and one of his "idols," as he posted this pic on Twitter and claimed he "couldn't even look him in the eye."

Instagram
Lauren Jauregui & Fall Out Boy

The Fifth Harmony member thanked the pop punk band for the memories by posting this Instagram picture and writing, "Dear little Lauren, Congratulations, we did it!! Can't believe I actually met @falloutboy #cantbreathe."

Youtube
Anne Hathaway & Mariah Carey

It was one sweet day for the Princess Diaries actress when she noticed the powerhouse vocalist was behind her during an interview at the Intern premiere. "She's now an arm-length away," she said, completely starstruck as Mimi moved closer. 

Youtube
Adam Scott & Mark Hamill

The Parks & Recreation actor and Star Wars superfan was one with the force when he was surprised by Luke Skywalker himself on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after recounting a childhood story of inviting the actor to his birthday party. "This really is one of the best moments of my life," he said when his idol walked onstage. 

Instagram
Anna Kendrick & Beyoncé

The Pitch Perfect star and noted member of the Beyhive was drunk in love after meeting her idol at the 2014 Grammy Awards, tweeting "Guys, it happened. I met Beyoncé. And she is an angel. And I am not worthy. And I will never stop shaking. #PatheticFanGirlOfTheYear." 

Access Hollywood
Jennifer Lawrence & Damian Lewis

The Hunger Games star and frequent fangirl couldn't contain herself around the real-life Nicholas Brody, saying Homeland is her "favorite show ever" and literally having to turn away when the actor spoke to her.

Youtube
Jennifer Lawrence & Jeff Bridges

After approaching him and immediately running away out of nervousness, the queen of fangirling told The Dude what a big fan she is of him, and took over the interviewer's mic to breathlessly ask him about his favorite roles. 

Jennifer Lawrence & Jack Nicholson

Once again, J-Law lost it in the presence of a Hollywood icon. The Shining actor approached her during a post-Oscars interview and the two shared some flirty words before the actress turned to the camera with wide eyes and mouthed, "Oh my God." 

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o & Leonardo DiCaprio

The 12 Years a Slave actress felt like the king of the world after running into one of her favorite actors at the Golden Globes in 2014. "#GoldenGlobes Checklist: meet #LeonardoDiCaprio and tell him how much I have loved his work since I was 14 - CHECK!" she captioned this photo on Instagram

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
Pink & Johnny Depp

After claiming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to be her crush, the pop star was completely flustered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the actor came onstage to meet her. 

Instagram
Selena Gomez & Jennifer Aniston

"I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year," Sel captioned this pic on Instagram, saying she's been following the Friends actress' career since she was 8. 

Youtube
Emma Stone & Mel B

The actress was truly in La La Land after receiving a video message from Scary Spice during an interview, saying "Oh my God, I'm the biggest Spice Girls fan ever," while on the verge of tears. 

Twitter
Miley Cyrus & Britney Spears

It was a dream come true for the "Malibu" singer when she took to Twitter to express her disbelief over attending the pop icon's concert in 2013, posting this picture and writing, "if u told me I'd be front row and center on @britneyspears opening night 10 years ago I wouldve never believed you." 

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Shay Mitchell & Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things fan and Pretty Little Liars actress was more than excited after meeting (and presumably sharing waffles with) Eleven herself, posting this shot on Instagram and adding "Highlight of the evening... meeting this one!" 

Instagram
Bella Thorne & Zooey Deschanel

It's Jess! The Famous in Love actress shared her New Girl fandom on Instagram after meeting the star in person, writing "AH AH fangirling over @zooeydeschanel." 

Instagram
Fifth Harmony & One Direction

Back when both X Factor groups were five piece acts, 5H expressed their collective Directioner fandom after meeting the boys at the Teen Choice Awards in 2013. "One of the best moments of the night!!!!" they captioned this Instagram photo. The more exclamation points, the stronger the fangirling. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

5

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

Latest News

Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How Hard She Fangirled Over Ariana Grande

Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

Billie Eilish to Make Her Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

See E!'s Justin Sylvester in Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me Trailer

Hannah Ann Sluss Reacts After Hannah Brown Reveals Peter Weber Hookup