What Went Down Between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes as They Ended "Stale" Relationship

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years

Camila Cabello might not be Shawn Mendes' "Señorita" anymore, but she's still his friend.

A source close to the former Fifth Harmony performer exclusively tells E! News that Shawn "initiated the conversation" with Camila about breaking up last week. And while the source describes the Cinderella star as being "very upset over the split," they note that she "agreed" it was for the best.

"It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the insider says. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."

As difficult as it may have been, the source shares that Camila and Shawn are "still in communication and want to be friends," adding that it "was not a bad breakup at all."

According to the insider, their romance merely fizzled out: "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."