Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Love Life: A Look Back

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.

A source close to Kim tells E! News the 41-year-old reality star and 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian are officially dating: "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," noting Kim apparently feels the same. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Though the mother-of-four is trying to keep low-key, the insider says, "Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her."

Apparently, the beauty mogul feels "giddy" around the King of Staten Island star, with the source sharing, "He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him."