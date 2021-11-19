Hill House Home Annual Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Nap Dresses & Wardrobe Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As if today being Friday wasn't enough of a blessing, Hill House Home is having a major sale!
We're talking up to 50% off the brand's iconic Nap Dress, festive holiday fits, dreamy robes and accessories for the whole family. Whether you've always wanted a Nap Dress to add to your wardrobe or simply need more basics or statement pieces, Hill House Home has something for everyone at every budget.
Below, we rounded up just 12 of our favorite styles included in the sale that have us looking like the heart eye emoji!
The Ellie Nap Dress
To say we are obsessed with this dress would be an understatement! It's perfect for holiday parties, plus you can dress it up or down. There's a bunch of other colors and prints on sale, too!
The Jewel Jammie Top
Holiday fashion is all about glitter, jewels and sparkly details. Adorned with multicolored jewels, this buttery-soft top will help you make a fashionable statement.
The Jewel Jammie Pant
Oh, and there's matching pants! Whether you wear these with the top or rep them alone, you're sure to get tons of compliments on them.
The Luna Bodysuit
With the colder months around corner, there is no such thing as having too many turtlenecks like this comfy one!
The Desk Sweater
With embroidered delicate diamonds, hearts and four leaf clovers on the collar, this sweater will instantly upgrade any outfit.
The Athena Nap Dress
If you're looking for a shorter version of the Ellie Nap Dress, here it is! Pair it with some tights and booties for a winter-approved outfit.
The Alice Headband
It's all about the accessories! This adorable headband will serve as the perfect pop of color to your wardrobe.
The Paz Top
Look merry, bright and stylish in this peplum top with ruffled sleeves!
The Quilt Coat
Also available in pink, this sleek quilt coat will come in handy on those crisp fall days spent outside.
Match Me Cardigan Kit
Whether you have a little one of your own or have a new mom on your list this year, this matching cardigan set makes for one thoughtful gift!
Sisi Silk Pillowcase
Hill House Home also has an amazing selection of linens! We love this printed silk pillowcase.
The Women's Hotel Robe
This robe looks so dreamy and soft! Whether your robe could use an upgrade or you know someone who is all about the robe lifestyle, you'll want to add this rainbow-trimmed style to your cart ASAP!
