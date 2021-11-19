Billie Eilish to Make Her Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

Watch : Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel Making Her Look "Stupid"

Laughs are definitely in Billie Eilish's future.

The 19-year-old singer will be hosting her very own episode of Saturday Night Live on Dec. 11, the NBC sketch comedy show announced. In addition, she will take on double duties and serve as the episode's musical guest.

Needless to say, Billie was happier than ever when her new gig was announced. She reacted to the news on Thursday, Nov. 18, by posting to her Instagram an image of SNL's iconic lineup bulletin board.

"AHHHHHH!!! I'M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!!" she wrote in the caption. "CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!"

The "Lost Cause" artist added, "See you then!!"

This will be the Billie's first time hosting SNL. She previously performed on its 45th season premiere in 2019, when Woody Harrelson was host.

Also on Thursday, SNL announced that Paul Rudd, who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive, will close out its calendar year by hosting its Dec. 18 episode. Singer Charli XCX will accompany him as the musical performer.