People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See E!'s Very Own Justin Sylvester in the Trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me

Wait a second—this isn't Daily Pop! Check out the cameo appearance from E!'s very own Justin Sylvester in the new trailer of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

By Emlyn Travis Nov 18, 2021 11:11 PMTags
MoviesJennifer LopezBen AffleckCelebritiesJustin SylvesterNBCU
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Take on MARRIAGE!

No, you're not confused! This isn't Daily Pop, but that definitely is E!'s very own Justin Sylvester in the trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest film.  

Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Justin making a cameo appearance, as he reports on the devastating break up between fictional superstars Kat Valdez (played by Jennifer) and her partner Bastian (Maluma) in the new trailer for the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 18. The Universal Pictures movie drops in time for Valentine's Day 2022.

After its release, Justin shared the trailer on his Instagram Story and added that he was "so proud to be a part of this." Watch the trailer here.

Directed by Kat CoiroMarry Me tells the story of Kat Valdez, a musical icon who is planning to marry her partner Bastian at a sold-out concert being live streamed all over the globe. Just before she's about to go on stage, however, she discovers that he's been cheating on her. 

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seemingly Recreate "Jenny from the Block"

When she rises from the stage, heartbroken, she spots high school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) holding a hand-crafted sign that reads "marry me" and spontaneously decides to take him up on his offer.  

YouTube

With marriage being such a central focus in the film, Lopez has found herself debating whether she'd walk down the aisle again in the future. Would she do it? "Yeah, I guess," she told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show on Nov. 18. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been."  

The actress—who in the past was married to Marc Anthony and even once engaged to her current partner Ben Affleck—laughed as she remarked that she has "been married a few times" throughout her life, but isn't letting any past wedding bells sway her decision. "I still believe in happily ever after for sure," she added. "One hundred percent."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

5

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

Latest News

Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How Hard She Fangirled Over Ariana Grande

Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

Billie Eilish to Make Her Hosting Debut on Saturday Night Live

See E!'s Justin Sylvester in Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me Trailer

Hannah Ann Sluss Reacts After Hannah Brown Reveals Peter Weber Hookup