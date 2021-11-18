See E!'s Very Own Justin Sylvester in the Trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me

No, you're not confused! This isn't Daily Pop, but that definitely is E!'s very own Justin Sylvester in the trailer for Jennifer Lopez's newest film.
Eagle-eyed viewers were able to spot Justin making a cameo appearance, as he reports on the devastating break up between fictional superstars Kat Valdez (played by Jennifer) and her partner Bastian (Maluma) in the new trailer for the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which was released on Thursday, Nov. 18. The Universal Pictures movie drops in time for Valentine's Day 2022.
After its release, Justin shared the trailer on his Instagram Story and added that he was "so proud to be a part of this." Watch the trailer here.
Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me tells the story of Kat Valdez, a musical icon who is planning to marry her partner Bastian at a sold-out concert being live streamed all over the globe. Just before she's about to go on stage, however, she discovers that he's been cheating on her.
When she rises from the stage, heartbroken, she spots high school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) holding a hand-crafted sign that reads "marry me" and spontaneously decides to take him up on his offer.
With marriage being such a central focus in the film, Lopez has found herself debating whether she'd walk down the aisle again in the future. Would she do it? "Yeah, I guess," she told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show on Nov. 18. "You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been."
The actress—who in the past was married to Marc Anthony and even once engaged to her current partner Ben Affleck—laughed as she remarked that she has "been married a few times" throughout her life, but isn't letting any past wedding bells sway her decision. "I still believe in happily ever after for sure," she added. "One hundred percent."