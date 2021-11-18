The Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Seemingly Reacts to Hannah Brown and Peter Weber's Hookup

Things are getting shady in Bachelor Nation.
In her upcoming memoir God Bless This Mess, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown revealed that she had secretly hooked up with Peter Weber, the second runner-up on her season, after reconnecting in February 2020. At the time, Weber's season of The Bachelor was airing on ABC.
Naturally, the bombshell revelation raised eyebrows as fans know that Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during that season, but ultimately ended their engagement on the finale.
Now, Sluss has seemingly responded to the drama. As news spread about Brown and Weber's offscreen fling on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Sluss shared a TikTok video that read: "When the tea officially spills…"
In the clip, the 25-year-old model can be seen applying lip gloss as she lip-syncs to the words: "That was embarrassing. I really hope you're embarrassed. Wow."
She added in the caption: "Always trust your instincts, ladies."
In the comments section, Sluss suggested that she had dodged a bullet. "God did you a favor Hannah," one fan wrote, prompting Sluss to respond, "There IS a God!"
While Sluss did not name her ex in the post, she has thrown shade at Weber in the past. During an episode of Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe in April 2020, the Tennessee native compared Weber's "manhood" to a cauliflower.
"Cauliflower needs a lot of flavor. It's just bland," she said, explaining her choice. "There's no taste."
Following his split with Sluss, Weber went on to briefly date Madison Prewett, the other finalist in his season. The two announced their split in March 2020, just days after appearing on the After the Finale Rose ceremony together.
When writing about her hookup with Weber in her book, Brown said that "the chemistry just wasn't there" and later "found out he had another girl [Prewett] on his mind," according to People.
As for Weber, he responded to Brown's claims during a Nov. 18 episode of his podcast Bachelors in the City, saying that he "agreed" with what she said about their encounter.
"We spent the night with each other, and that was it," he said. "That was the last time that I saw her physically."
Nonetheless, Weber added that "it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from."