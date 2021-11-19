Have a Hunky Dory Holiday With Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Fashion Picks

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton because we think you'll like their picks. Kyle and Kathy are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you prefer to get glammed up or get cozy for the holidays, a new outfit couldn't hurt, right? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have affordable Amazon fashion picks no matter how dressed up you want to get for the holidays.

If sweatpants are your vibe, the sisters recommended an affordable two-piece set and some fluffy slippers. Anyone who wants to dress up, can wear the metallic pleated skirt or the velvet blazer that the RHOBH stars picked during their recent Amazon Live session. Their selections include so many options for everyone, for every dress code.