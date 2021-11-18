Kim Kardashian and SKIMS Help Fly Afghanistan Women's Soccer Team to United Kingdom

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Mini-Me Kids

Kim Kardashian is proving once again to be a team player.

E! News can confirm the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her brand SKIMS chartered a flight, which allowed members of Afghanistan's women's youth development soccer team to arrive in Britain on Nov. 18.

According to the Associated Press, the plane carried more than 30 teenager players and their families. In fact, about 130 people in total landed at Stansted Airport near London this week.

The Afghans will follow local health guidelines and spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain. English Premiere League club Leeds United has offered to support the players, according to the Associated Press.

For Khalida Popal, who is a former captain of Afghanistan's national women's team and helped spearhead the evacuation efforts, the news that families and players have arrived safely in Britain makes her "happy and so relieved."