Candiace Dillard & Mia Thornton's Salad-Tossing Fight Gets NSFW in Must-See RHOP Reunion Preview

The drama continues.
It's the husbands' time to shine on part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac's season six reunion this Sunday, Nov. 21—that is, if they can get a word in.
As this exclusive sneak peek clip shows, the men are certainly in the middle of major drama, but it's the ladies who are hashing things out. Up first? Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton.
The two are continuing to clash as they have all season, and this time, it's because Mia "put out a tweet that accused Chris [Bassett] of trying to toss her salad," host Andy Cohen tells Mia's husband Gordon.
"So, Candiace called me handsome on Twitter," Mia begins in an attempt to explain the tweet. "And I said, 'Well how would you like it if you found out that your husband was tossing my salad in a kitchen?'"
Candiace interrupts to tell Mia that "boundaries don't abound" in her mouth, but Mia continues, "I retracted that immediately and publicly...You guys are just pressed and wanted to make it a thing."
"What would possess you to say something like that?" Candiace responds. "You don't have an answer."
Mia points out that she could ask Candiace the same question about her "handsome" remark," but Candiace isn't having it.
"You spent weeks waking up like a fan obsessing over me, scrolling back weeks looking for photos of me to zoom in on my feet," she yells.
Mia doesn't deny this, instead explaining that she was inspired by Candiace talking about her own feet "the entire season."
In response, Candiace lays into Mia again: "You are obsessed with me and you are a fan of this show and I clocked you on it and you're mad about it."
Before the pair can continue going back and forth, Wendy Osefo chimes in to confront Mia about her behavior as it relates to her husband Eddie.
"I think it's weird for a married woman to say Eddie never made eye contact with you," Wendy says, recalling a comment Mia made that seemingly implied Eddie found her attractive.
"What type of married woman cares if you make eye contact?" Wendy continues. "I don't know if I've ever seen Juan [Dixon]'s eyes. I don't know if I I've ever seen Chris' eyes. You know what? I don't care because I'm Mrs. Osefo."
Mia insists that Wendy is just "insecure" and Eddie is "scared" of her, but the way Wendy sees it, Mia's the one who's "very insecure."
"And that's what you throw around," Wendy adds. "I'm insecure when you're here lying talking about he 'tossed your salad'? He tossed your salad?"
Hear Mia try to get a word in as Wendy repeats "He tossed your salad?" a few more times by watching the complete sneak peek in the above clip!
Part three of The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)