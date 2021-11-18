People's Choice Awards

Helen Mirren to Receive the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award

Hats off to Helen Mirren! The Hitchcock actress is adding to an already impressive résumé: The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

An honor fit for a Queen.
 
Helen Mirren, a star with countless hit roles and numerous accolades accredited to her name, will be presented with the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, the organization announced in a press release on Nov. 18.
 
"I am honored to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award," Mirren's statement read. "Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me."
 
Known for her roles in an incredible long list of movies including The Queen, Hitchcock, and The Long Good Friday, throughout the course of her over 50-year career, Mirren has won countless honors including an Oscar, multiple SAG Awards, three Emmys, numerous BAFTA Awards, and a Tony Award, among others.
 
The 76-year-old actress is now officially the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG Awards nominations and five SAG Awards Actor wins. 

The Nanny alum and current SAG-AFTRA President, Fran Drescher, also sang Mirren's praises in a statement about the honor. "Dame Helen Mirren is quite simply a brilliant and luminous talent," it read in part. "Her work runs the gamut of characters from a not-so-retired CIA super-killer and a ruthless Russian spy handler to a Hungarian cleaning lady and the most exquisite [Queen] Elizabeth II."

"She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances," she continued. "I've always felt a kinship with Helen. She's the Queen of England and I'm the Queen of Queens."

Fans can watch Mirren receive the notable honor during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, which will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

