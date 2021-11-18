Helen Mirren to Receive the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award

"She has set the bar very high for all actors and, in role after role, she exceeds even her own extraordinary performances," she continued. "I've always felt a kinship with Helen. She's the Queen of England and I'm the Queen of Queens."

Fans can watch Mirren receive the notable honor during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, which will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.