Colleen Ballinger, Known as Miranda Sings on YouTube, Reveals the Names of Her Twins

Welcome to the world, Wesley and Maisy!
A little over a week after YouTube star Colleen Ballinger announced she and husband Erik Stocklin welcomed twins, influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 17 to reveal the names of their two new bundles of joy: A baby boy named Wesley Koy Stocklin and a baby girl named Maisy Joanne Stocklin.
The couple, who have been married since December 2018, are already parents to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy Stocklin.
On Nov. 10, the mom of three, also known as Miranda Sings on YouTube, announced the couple's twins were born more than a month earlier than expected and would have to spend some at the hospital before coming home.
"I guess I'm having babies right now, not due until Dec. 27," Colleen said in a video posted to her YouTube channel. "I'm shaking. I'm freaking out...it's the same situation as Flynn. You think I would have learned my lesson. We had nothing ready."
Explaining that she had to have an emergency C-section, Colleen also shared, "I'm okay. The babies are both okay," adding that "they're very little and they're gonna be living in the NICU for a while probably." Later on in the video, the actress also shared that the twins were "doing so great," saying, "They're so strong. They're both breathing on their own."
Colleen announced her pregnancy earlier this year, which came a few months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage.
Since their arrival, Colleen has kept fans in the loop about the twins, who are still currently being monitored at the hospital. On Nov. 12, the social media star shared a message to Instagram, writing, "So proud of my strong, brave, incredible babies! Pretty sure they will be home by Christmas, and I can finally have all 3 of my babies together. It will be the best Christmas ever."