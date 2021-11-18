The First Gilded Age Trailer Proves America's About to Get Its Own Downton Abbey

Watch : Lily James Talks "Downton Abbey" Movie

A show about money, class and romance? No, we aren't talking about Downton Abbey.

We are referring to Julian Fellowes' new period drama for HBO, The Gilded Age, which dropped its first trailer on Thursday, Nov. 18. Fellowes has traded in the Crawleys' British estate for 1880s New York, where old money society clings to power amid the increase of the nouveau riche. The new drama, which premieres Jan. 24, follows New York newcomer Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), who arrives in the city to live with her high society aunts (Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski) after the death of her father.

"I need to make one thing clear," Marian's Aunt Agnes notes in the first look. "Power belongs to old New York, my dear. Not the new, never the new."

As footage shows the rise of wealthy rivals, Agnes adds, "The old have been in charge since before the revolution—until the new people invade it."

While Agnes clearly seems resolute in her beliefs, Aunt Ada chimes in, "It's not quite as simple as that."

For Aunt Agnes it is!