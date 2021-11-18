Feel Like a Bravolebrity With Our The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For years, fans have been begging for a Real Housewives mashup series. Finally, our requests have been filled and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is even better than we imagined. There was even drama on the private plane before the cast even arrived at the vacation house. Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, and Melissa Gorga have delivered drama, fun, fashions, and shade already.
As Ramona would say, it's a "cool water" show that we can't help obsessing over. We already have gift guides celebrating the Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and New York Housewives and now we want to highlight some of our favorite items from each series in honor of the RHUGT premiere.
If the Garden State ladies are your favorite, then check out our The Real Housewives of New Jersey gift guide, which is a great way to revisit some iconic moments from Teresa, Melissa, and the rest of the cast. If you want a tease for our RHONJ gift picks, we included a ring dish and Christmas card below.
Real Housewives of New Jersey Prostitution Whore Gold Metal Heart Shaped Ring Dish
Looking for a place to keep your rings? Did a close friend just get engaged? This is the ideal ring dish for all RHONJ super fans who still can't get over Teresa flipping that table on Danielle Staub during Season 1.
Bravo Christmas Card- Melissa Gorga Card
The words "Jesus' Birthday" were one of Melissa's go-to phrases during the early RHONJ days. If your loved ones have been watching the show since the jump, this is a Christmas card that they will enjoy.
If you adore the Georgia peaches, our The Real Housewives of Atlanta gift guide is the best way to relive some of their shadiest moments, including Kenya's iconic twirl, which was captured in this puzzle, featuring both Kenya and Cynthia.
Kenya Moore Gone With The Wind Fabulous Puzzle
Kenya made quite the mark during her very first season. She started immediately feuding with Porsha Williams, which resulted in the quotable phrase "gone with the wind fabulous" and "twirl," a moment that you can continue to enjoy with this puzzle.
Kyle is representing for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast on the mashup series. The OG has been a part of some of RHOBH's most infamous moments, from that Season 1 limo fight, to the "goodbye, Kyle" fight in Lisa Vanderpump's home. Relive that legendary fight and so many other quotable scenes with our The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gift guide. Check out a preview of our RHOBH gift picks below.
Beverly Hills Housewives 'Goodbye Kyle' Makeup & Accessory Pouch
When Ken Todd declared "Goodbye, Kyle" it marked the end of Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship and the beginning of the fandom's obsession with the phrase "Goodbye Kyle." This cosmetic pouch includes a drawing of Kyle from that infamous day in RHOBH history.
According to Ramona, The Real Housewives of New York City put Bravo on the map. Enjoy some of the show's most hilarious scenes with our RHONY gift guide, with a sneak peak at a couple of our picks below.
Ramona Singer Birthday Card
Ramona's 50-person party with her "closest girlfriends" will live on in infamy forever. Your friend will definitely laugh if you give her this birthday card.
Countess Luann's Tennis Club Sag Harbor T-Shirt
Luann playing tennis has been a staple on this show since Season 1. Plus, these t-shirts (which are available in many colors) are just so adorable.
If you're looking for great holiday gift picks, check out these recommendations from RHONY alum Jill Zarin.