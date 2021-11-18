Olivia Jade: Why Dancing With the Stars Isn't My "Redemption Story"

ABC/Maarten de Boer

The support Olivia received from dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy and DWTS fans encouraged her to be more "vulnerable" in her endeavors.

"I think that was like the most special thing I took away from it, just knowing that some people watched it and got to know me for me," Olivia revealed. "I think for so long I would put up this wall and act a certain way that just wasn't really myself, or I wouldn't talk about things super personal to me because if people didn't like it or I got a bad response, it didn't hurt. But now I think it's such a great platform where I know I have to be honest and just really open with the audience because I think that's also helpful, especially in certain topics."

Val related to Olivia's experience, describing his 17 seasons on DWTS as an artful form of expression and an "opportunity to do what I love." However, will Val be parting ways with the hit ABC dancing competition?