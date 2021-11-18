Olivia Jade: Why Dancing With the Stars Isn't My "Redemption Story"

Just along for the ride.
Influencer Olivia Jade exclusively looked back on her Dancing With the Stars season 30 journey during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Nov. 18 after being eliminated this week. "I thought I was going to get voted off episode two," Olivia joked. "Three was a stretch. Four seemed impossible, so the fact that we got to eight was wild."
And while she's grateful viewers got to see a "different side" to her, Olivia shut down reports that her DWTS casting was part of a "redemption" narrative following the conviction of her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, for their involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
"I don't know where that [rumor] came from, because I never went on the show saying, 'This is my redemption story,'" the Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast host clarified. "I think that this is just kind of what it's become and that's what the narrative has been. I've just been riding it, but I didn't go in thinking, 'Oh I have to redeem myself so I'm doing this show.' I just got the offer."
Olivia added, "I was hesitant at first because I didn't even know if I could dance. I was terrified. And then I said yes and then I think one thing just led to another and people are saying it's my redemption story."
The support Olivia received from dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy and DWTS fans encouraged her to be more "vulnerable" in her endeavors.
"I think that was like the most special thing I took away from it, just knowing that some people watched it and got to know me for me," Olivia revealed. "I think for so long I would put up this wall and act a certain way that just wasn't really myself, or I wouldn't talk about things super personal to me because if people didn't like it or I got a bad response, it didn't hurt. But now I think it's such a great platform where I know I have to be honest and just really open with the audience because I think that's also helpful, especially in certain topics."
Val related to Olivia's experience, describing his 17 seasons on DWTS as an artful form of expression and an "opportunity to do what I love." However, will Val be parting ways with the hit ABC dancing competition?
"It's a narrative that's on my mind but it's not confirmed," Val opened up. "I blinked and it's 17 seasons later. That's a lot of seasons, back to back to back. I'm grateful for the project, that I've gotten to showcase my talent and work with incredible people like Olivia, but I don't know what the future holds. I'm excited to be back on the show if they'll have me back, but I'm also excited to try new things and explore different avenues."
Watch the full interview above to hear why Olivia and Val think JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert are the frontrunners to take home the Mirror Ball trophy!
Conversations with Olivia Jade is available to stream on iHeartRadio.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.