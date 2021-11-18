People's Choice Awards

See 90 Day: The Single Life's Big Ed Cry on a First Date

"I wish her the best," 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed cries while trying to move on from ex Liz. Let's just say his return to the Single Life post-split is rocky. Watch the cringe-y clip.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 18, 2021 9:16 PMTags
Watch: Big Ed's Crying Kills the Vibe on Date (Exclusive)

Big Ed is crying some big tears. 

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is back on the market after splitting with single mom Liz in season one of the discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life. Now, in a sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing Friday, Nov. 19, Ed hopes to find love again with Mia on a swing-dance date. 

The only hitch? Ed can't stop crying over his ex. 

"Sorry, I got emotional," Ed explains to Mia, before continuing in a confessional, "Swing dancing was awesome but now she seems very guarded and I did cry. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I kind of feel awkward."  

It's been three months since Ed parted ways with Liz, 27; Mia, 42, thinks the dynamic was unhealthy for Ed.  

"The relationship between Ed and Liz seems very, very concerning," Mia tells the camera. "He preferred to be in a toxic relationship and to be with someone, rather than be solo and happy." 

photos
Meet the Cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2

However, Ed, 56, assures Mia that he wants to start fresh. "I'm done and I've moved on but I wish her the best," he states. "I'm in a much better place. Let's talk about something else." 

And, that "something else" is Ed asking, "What's a New Jersey girl doing in Vegas?" complete with a cringe-y Jersey accent. 

TLC

It turns out that Mia is also newly single. "I got divorced in July of last year. It is what it is. It needed to happen," Mia opens up. "I'm learning about myself. It's a whole re-birth process, finding out who you are, what you like, what you want, what you need. So I am learning." 

Ed gushes, "I'm not worthy of you, I'm sorry. You're awesome." 

And, fans can look forward to seeing Ed eventually reconcile with Liz on-screen. The 90 Day breakout star confirmed his engagement to the single mother on Nov. 10. "We are each other's forever, and, yes, we are engaged!" Ed shared.

Watch the cringe clip above to see Ed try to date! 

90 Day: The Single Life airs Fridays on discovery+. 

