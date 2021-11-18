You Have to See the Unexpected Way Lorde Just Wore Her Hair

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Lorde dislikes the cold so much she wrote a chart-smashing single, "Solar Power," about it. On the track, she sings, "I hate the winter, can't stand the cold. I tend to cancel all the plans."

Now, she won't have to. As the end of the year draws closer and a frosty chill begins to hang in the air, the 25-year-old singer has developed a new way to stay warm this season: tucking her long, brown hair around her neck to create a makeshift scarf.

She debuted the new look at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and paired the 'do with a set of gleaming dewdrop earrings. With her neck kept reasonably toasty, Lorde was able to opt out of wearing a coat and let her a burnt orange dress by Dior take center stage instead.

Speaking with Vogue in September, Lorde expressed her love of fashion and its many eccentricities.