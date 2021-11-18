You Have to See the Unexpected Way Lorde Just Wore Her Hair

Lorde dislikes the cold so much she wrote a chart-smashing single, "Solar Power," about it. On the track, she sings, "I hate the winter, can't stand the cold. I tend to cancel all the plans."
Now, she won't have to. As the end of the year draws closer and a frosty chill begins to hang in the air, the 25-year-old singer has developed a new way to stay warm this season: tucking her long, brown hair around her neck to create a makeshift scarf.
She debuted the new look at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and paired the 'do with a set of gleaming dewdrop earrings. With her neck kept reasonably toasty, Lorde was able to opt out of wearing a coat and let her a burnt orange dress by Dior take center stage instead.
Speaking with Vogue in September, Lorde expressed her love of fashion and its many eccentricities.
"I can register fashion as both beautiful and absurd," she said. "I do remember that visceral moment [at the 2015 Met Gala] of thinking, A pharaoh is lying right there, and we're in couture. But I kind of love it. There's tons to be gotten from all of it."
Later in the evening, the "Royals" star swapped her gown and scarf for a dazzlingly gold suit and pigtails ensemble to perform her single "Solar Power" at the event.
The annual gala, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, aims to raise support for the historic museum and honor individuals who "are committed to creativity, inspire our past, and invigorate our future."
In addition to Lorde, Maya Hawke, Jurnee Smollett, and Kat Graham were also in attendance.