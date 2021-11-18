People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Have to See the Unexpected Way Lorde Just Wore Her Hair

Lorde wasn't joking when she said she hated the winter in her single "Solar Power." Now, she's battling the chill with a unique accessory of her very own.

By Emlyn Travis Nov 18, 2021 6:47 PMTags
FashionMusicCelebritiesEventsLorde
Watch: Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Lorde dislikes the cold so much she wrote a chart-smashing single, "Solar Power," about it. On the track, she sings, "I hate the winter, can't stand the cold. I tend to cancel all the plans."

Now, she won't have to. As the end of the year draws closer and a frosty chill begins to hang in the air, the 25-year-old singer has developed a new way to stay warm this season: tucking her long, brown hair around her neck to create a makeshift scarf.  

She debuted the new look at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and paired the 'do with a set of gleaming dewdrop earrings. With her neck kept reasonably toasty, Lorde was able to opt out of wearing a coat and let her a burnt orange dress by Dior take center stage instead. 

Speaking with Vogue in September, Lorde expressed her love of fashion and its many eccentricities.

photos
What the Fashion

"I can register fashion as both beautiful and absurd," she said. "I do remember that visceral moment [at the 2015 Met Gala] of thinking, A pharaoh is lying right there, and we're in couture. But I kind of love it. There's tons to be gotten from all of it." 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Later in the evening, the "Royals" star swapped her gown and scarf for a dazzlingly gold suit and pigtails ensemble to perform her single "Solar Power" at the event.  

The annual gala, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, aims to raise support for the historic museum and honor individuals who "are committed to creativity, inspire our past, and invigorate our future."

In addition to Lorde, Maya Hawke, Jurnee Smollett, and Kat Graham were also in attendance.  

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2
Breaking

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

3

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

4

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

5

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

Latest News

Is a Wedding in Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Future? Her Dad Says..

You Have to See the Unexpected Way Lorde Just Wore Her Hair

Exclusive

How Tan France Plans to Celebrate His First Holiday Season as a Dad

Look Back at PCAs Host Kenan Thompson's Best (& Most Iconic) Roles

Score an Extra 30% Off Your Purchase at Madewell’s Black Friday Sale

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie and Lili's Halloween Costumes

Model Christy Giles Found Dead at 24