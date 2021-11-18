How Queer Eye's Tan France Plans to Celebrate His First Holiday Season as a Dad

With the holidays approaching, Tan France can't help but already feel the magic.
After welcoming his first child via surrogate with husband Rob France in July, the Queer Eye star is preparing to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as a father for the very first time. To say he's feeling holly and jolly may be an understatement.
"The holidays are always lovely, but the holidays really are for the kids," Tan exclusively shared with E! News. "With him being so young, he won't know what's going on. However, next year, I know that it will be so joyful seeing the glee on his face."
The new dad continued, "The holidays, in my opinion, will be exponentially better now that we have a child. We always love to holiday. My husband and I have a fun time together, but a child makes it special."
On Nov. 1, Tan was quick to get in the holiday spirit by putting away the Halloween decorations and putting up the Christmas tree. He already has plans to sport matching pajamas with his baby boy next month.
And yes, the Netflix star isn't afraid to get into the kitchen to create some tasty treats.
"We bake a certain kind of cookie," Tan teased. "Every holiday is a ginger chocolate cookie that hopefully he will make when he's older and will pass down to his family."
Another important tradition Tan hopes to instill in his child from a young age is the importance of giving back. This year, the fashion designer is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that creates, finds and supports programs that improve the health of wellbeing of millions of families worldwide.
Tan recalled the memories of his son being born in the hospital and staying in the NICU for three and a half weeks. While Tan was "so lucky" to live relatively close to the hospital, he knows other parents are not as fortunate.
"The reason why I wanted to join the Ronald McDonald House Charities is because they're able to provide accommodations for parents who have children in the hospital. They need to be close by," he said. "The thought that they might have to not see their child every day while they're in the hospital is so upsetting."
Tan added, "To know that I could help amplify that information and their voice was really important to me."