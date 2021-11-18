From All That to Good Burger, Here Are Kenan Thompson's Best (& Most Iconic) Roles

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People's Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson has been making us LOL for nearly 30 years!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards host, comedian and actor got his big TV break as one of the original cast member's of Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That in 1994. Memorable characters like Superman-inspired Super Dude and French student Pierre Escargot made Kenan not only a fan favorite, but skyrocketed him into super stardom.

From a beloved Kenan & Kel spinoff series in 1996 co-starring Kel Mitchell, to nostalgic classics like Heavyweights, The Mighty Ducks: D2 and Good Burger, we owe the best parts of our childhood—and a pension for orange soda—to the Emmy-nominated actor.

When he's not making us laugh on TV, this year's PCAs host is popping up in movies like Barbershop 2: Back In Business and Snakes on a Plane.

In the past year alone, Kenan landed his own series on Feb. 17, 2021—aptly titled Kenan—as well as started his 19th season of Saturday Night Live, making him the longest-running cast member.