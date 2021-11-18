People's Choice Awards

Meghan Markle Reveals Son Archie and Daughter Lili's Halloween Costumes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are into Halloween, but it looks like their children Archie and Lilibet aren't. The Duchess shared her kid's hilarious reaction to their costumes.

Spooky season was not so popular in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home.

The Duchess of Sussex—who made a surprise appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Nov. 18—sat down with her friend and chatted about their eventful Halloween night. "We were home and we saw you guys," the 40-year-old said. "But we wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all."

Meghan shared that her and Harry's 2-year-old son Archie was not so happy about his costume. "Archie was a dinosaur for like 5 minutes," she said. With Ellen reminding her that he didn't even last that long in the costume.

"Harry finally talked him into putting on the head," the talk show host added.

As for their 5-month-old baby girl, Lilibet, her costume paid homage to a Disney classic and made her mom blush. "She was a little skunk," Meghan said. "Like Flower from Bambi."

Halloween at home may have been a bust this year, but Harry and Meghan weren't too bothered—especially because they were once able to have one last incognito hurrah in 2016—prior to confirming their relationship.

"He came to see me in Toronto and our friends, and his cousin Eugenie and her now husband Jack they came as well," she told the host. "And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have just one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

When asked if anyone noticed the actress—who was starring in Suits at the time—or her then boyfriend, Meghan said their costumes helped keep their identities a secret.

"No, it was a post-apocalypse theme," she explained. "So we had all these very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just so of have one final fun night out."

Maybe you partied with Harry and Meghan—and didn't even know it.

