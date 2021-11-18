Model Christy Giles Found Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

A Los Angeles model's sudden death is spurring suspicion of foul play.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Christy Giles was pronounced dead at a Culver City hospital where she was left outside on the sidewalk, her husband Jan Cilliers told ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. The night before, Giles went out with two friends, including Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, in Los Angeles while Cilliers was in San Francisco, ABC7 reported. According to ABC7, citing the third friend with them that night, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola met men at a party and ended up at an apartment building.

Cabrales-Arzola was dropped at a different hospital, per ABC's report. As of Nov. 17, she was on life support with no brain activity, the New York Post reported, citing friends. As the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News, "Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation." According to ABC7, LAPD said the preliminary investigation shows a possible overdose that turned fatal.